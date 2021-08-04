Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

