Sakura Bloom 1-Day Volume Tops $100,024.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $100,024.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.38 or 0.00887911 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

