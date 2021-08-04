salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,034,666.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.17. 4,099,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,997. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

