salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,034,666.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.
NYSE:CRM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.17. 4,099,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,997. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
