salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $243.84. 207,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

