salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.18. 60,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

