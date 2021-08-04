Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $956.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

