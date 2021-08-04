Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.88 ($115.15).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.41.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.