Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.55. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 49.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

