Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,280. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

