Sarah Walton Buys 10,000 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Sarah Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

Shares of PMI stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.35). 7,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,351. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £284.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PMI shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

