SBA Communications Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.24. 4,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.22. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $350.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

