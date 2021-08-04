Scala Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $4,649.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

