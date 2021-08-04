Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.21 ($8.48) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.66.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

