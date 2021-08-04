Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.88 ($9.27).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.21 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.66. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

