Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.