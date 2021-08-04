Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.
NYSE:SLB opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
