Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 17,518 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

