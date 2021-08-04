Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 179,544 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 179,544 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Matador Resources worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.