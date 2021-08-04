Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 54,128 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

