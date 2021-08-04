Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 71,147 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

