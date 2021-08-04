Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 708,248 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 708,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of NOV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

