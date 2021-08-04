Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 708,248 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 708,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of NOV at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
