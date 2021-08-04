Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 878,975 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 878,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.52% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FST opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 953,938 shares of company stock worth $11,868,767.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

