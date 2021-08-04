Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of AGCO worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

