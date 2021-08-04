Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 20,904 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $456.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

