Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 9,711 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 52,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,783.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

