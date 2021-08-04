Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 448,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,047,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

