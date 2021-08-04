Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,871 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of KB Home worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KB Home by 22,442.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

