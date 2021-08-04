Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,869 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Deluxe worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.