Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $442,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 406.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

