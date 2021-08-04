Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

