Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,945 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Radian Group worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.