Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

