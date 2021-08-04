Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NYSE:BURL opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.89 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

