Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of Ultra Clean worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $775,898. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

