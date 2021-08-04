Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,062,239 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,062,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

