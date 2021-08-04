Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 188,605 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,605 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of Camping World worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $4,787,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

CWH stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

