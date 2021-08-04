Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,142,102 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,142,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Xerox worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

