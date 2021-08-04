Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 410,870 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,870 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,871,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,315,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.