Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,135 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $584.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

