Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHNWF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF remained flat at $$51.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.