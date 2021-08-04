Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 69,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.