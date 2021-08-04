Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

