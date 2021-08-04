Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

