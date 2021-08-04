Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 17,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,921. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

