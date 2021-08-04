Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $941.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

