Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

