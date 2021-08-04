Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.43.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.59. The company had a trading volume of 565,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.