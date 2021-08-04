ScPrime Price Tops $0.0604 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $8,551.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,575,964 coins and its circulating supply is 36,892,353 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

