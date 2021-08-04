Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

