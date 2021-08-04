Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -71.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

