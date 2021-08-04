Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.22 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

